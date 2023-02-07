SCDF, Singapore Red Cross to send help to Türkiye and Syria following deadly earthquake

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and Singapore Red Cross (SRC) announced on Tuesday (Feb 7) that they would provide humanitarian assistance in light of a devastating earthquake that rocked Türkiye and Syria a day earlier.
The magnitude 7.8 quake struck early on Monday, killing at least 5,000 people and injuring tens of thousands.
The death toll is expected to rise as search and rescue efforts continue.
SCDF said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that it would be sending an Operation Lionheart contingent to assist in disaster rescue efforts.
The 79-member contingent, on standby round-the-clock, was formed in 1990 and has been deployed on 19 search and rescue or humanitarian relief assistance missions since.
An advance team of 20 SCDF personnel - comprising officers from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART), paramedic specialists and a doctor - is scheduled to be deployed within the next 24 hours.
SCDF said it would provide further updates on the deployment once available.
SRC meanwhile has activated its Restoring Family Links (RFL) service to assist Singapore residents in locating immediate family members who may have been affected by the disaster, and whom they have difficulty contacting.
Those who need assistance can email rfl [at] redcross.sg.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and injury, as well as damage to property and livelihoods, arising from the devastating disaster, and are committed to supporting the emergency relief and recovery operations," said Benjamin William, Secretary General/CEO of Singapore Red Cross.
"We will continue to closely assess the situation with our sister national societies in the two countries, and stand ready to further support the relief efforts, including possibly deploying our responders on the ground to support the relief efforts."
Mr William added that he hopes people in Singapore will support SRC's public fundraising appeal to support recovery operations in Türkiye and Syria.
US$100,000 PLEDGED
SRC has also pledged US$100,000 in humanitarian aid, with the Turkish Red Crescent and Syrian Arab Red Crescent organisations receiving USD$50,000 each to directly support their ongoing relief efforts.
The Turkish Red Crescent has deployed teams to ten provinces in the affected south and south-east regions of Türkiye.
The teams are equipped with stocks of food and basic aid items such as tents and blankets, to support those injured and evacuated.
They are also providing psychological support, distributing hot meals and sending nationals stock of blood and plasma to the affected regions.
The Syrian Arab Red Crescent has been responding to the communities since the earthquake occurred.
They are supporting search and rescue operations, providing first aid, performing emergency medical evacuations and transporting injured individuals to hospitals.