Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

SCDF, Singapore Red Cross to send help to Türkiye and Syria following deadly earthquake
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

SCDF, Singapore Red Cross to send help to Türkiye and Syria following deadly earthquake

SCDF, Singapore Red Cross to send help to Türkiye and Syria following deadly earthquake

Residents search for victims and survivors amid the rubble of collapsed buildings following an earthquake in the village of Besnaya in Syria's rebel-held northwestern Idlib province on the border with Türkiye on Feb 6, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Ian Cheng
Ian Cheng
07 Feb 2023 05:46PM (Updated: 07 Feb 2023 06:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and Singapore Red Cross (SRC) announced on Tuesday (Feb 7) that they would provide humanitarian assistance in light of a devastating earthquake that rocked Türkiye and Syria a day earlier.

The magnitude 7.8 quake struck early on Monday, killing at least 5,000 people and injuring tens of thousands.

The death toll is expected to rise as search and rescue efforts continue.

Related:

SCDF said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that it would be sending an Operation Lionheart contingent to assist in disaster rescue efforts.

The 79-member contingent, on standby round-the-clock, was formed in 1990 and has been deployed on 19 search and rescue or humanitarian relief assistance missions since.

An advance team of 20 SCDF personnel - comprising officers from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART), paramedic specialists and a doctor - is scheduled to be deployed within the next 24 hours.

SCDF said it would provide further updates on the deployment once available.

SRC meanwhile has activated its Restoring Family Links (RFL) service to assist Singapore residents in locating immediate family members who may have been affected by the disaster, and whom they have difficulty contacting. 

Those who need assistance can email rfl [at] redcross.sg.

Emergency teams search for people in the rubble in a destroyed building in Adana, southern Turkey, on Feb 7, 2023. (Photo: AP/Hussein Malla)

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and injury, as well as damage to property and livelihoods, arising from the devastating disaster, and are committed to supporting the emergency relief and recovery operations," said Benjamin William, Secretary General/CEO of Singapore Red Cross. 

"We will continue to closely assess the situation with our sister national societies in the two countries, and stand ready to further support the relief efforts, including possibly deploying our responders on the ground to support the relief efforts." 

Mr William added that he hopes people in Singapore will support SRC's public fundraising appeal to support recovery operations in Türkiye and Syria.

Related:

US$100,000 PLEDGED

SRC has also pledged US$100,000 in humanitarian aid, with the Turkish Red Crescent and Syrian Arab Red Crescent organisations receiving USD$50,000 each to directly support their ongoing relief efforts. 

Related:

The Turkish Red Crescent has deployed teams to ten provinces in the affected south and south-east regions of Türkiye. 

The teams are equipped with stocks of food and basic aid items such as tents and blankets, to support those injured and evacuated. 

They are also providing psychological support, distributing hot meals and sending nationals stock of blood and plasma to the affected regions.

Civil defense workers and residents search through the rubble of collapsed buildings in the town of Harem near the Turkish border, Idlib province, Syria on Feb 6, 2023. (Photo: AP/Ghaith Alsayed)

The Syrian Arab Red Crescent has been responding to the communities since the earthquake occurred. 

They are supporting search and rescue operations, providing first aid, performing emergency medical evacuations and transporting injured individuals to hospitals. 

Source: CNA/ic(jo)

Related Topics

Turkey Syria earthquake

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.