SCDF, Singapore Red Cross to send help to Türkiye and Syria following deadly earthquake

SCDF said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that it would be sending an Operation Lionheart contingent to assist in disaster rescue efforts.

The 79-member contingent, on standby round-the-clock, was formed in 1990 and has been deployed on 19 search and rescue or humanitarian relief assistance missions since.

An advance team of 20 SCDF personnel - comprising officers from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART), paramedic specialists and a doctor - is scheduled to be deployed within the next 24 hours.

SCDF said it would provide further updates on the deployment once available.

SRC meanwhile has activated its Restoring Family Links (RFL) service to assist Singapore residents in locating immediate family members who may have been affected by the disaster, and whom they have difficulty contacting.

Those who need assistance can email rfl [at] redcross.sg.