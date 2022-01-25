Twitter to double engineering headcount in Singapore regional office by 2023

SINGAPORE: Twitter intends to double its number of engineers at its engineering centre in Singapore - where its Asia Pacific headquarters is located - to more than 100 by next year, the social media giant announced on Tuesday (Jan 25).

This investment, in partnership with Digital Industry Singapore (DISG), "furthers its commitment to bolstering its global engineering capabilities, and improve service availability and reliability" for Twitter users around the world, the company said in a media release.

The company is hiring for roles in engineering, data science, machine learning and product management.

Working with other engineering teams around the world, the team will focus on "core advancements" to the platform such as developing new product experiences and increasing its speed and reliability.

Twitter's Singapore-based engineering hub, located within its main regional office at the CapitaGreen building on Market Street, was set up in February 2020.

“Following the success of the centre’s establishment where we built high-quality teams and strengthened our technical capabilities in areas such as machine learning, we are focused on continuing to attract and retain world-class talent," said Mr Silvanus Lee, director of Twitter's Asia Pacific Engineering Centre.

DISG senior vice president Ang Chin Tah said Twitter’s expansion of its engineering centre will give Singaporeans the chance to work on new and exciting technologies destined for global markets, with colleagues from all around the world.