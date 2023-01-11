2 injured after power bank catches fire on Scoot flight from Taiwan to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Two passengers were injured after a power bank caught fire on a Scoot flight bound for Singapore shortly before take-off on Tuesday (Jan 10).

"Scoot flight TR993, operating from Taipei to Singapore on Jan 10, returned to the gate after a rechargeable power bank belonging to customer overheated while the aircraft was on the ground", Scoot said in response to CNA's queries.

The aircraft returned safely to the gate, it said.

According to Scoot, the owner of the power bank and his companion sustained "minor burns to their fingers" and medical assistance has been rendered to them.

“We are rescheduling the flight and will provide affected passengers with accommodation and meals."According to a local media report, the scoot aircraft was taxiing on the ground in preparation for take-off at Taoyuan airport in Taipei when the airport authorities were alerted to a fire in the cabin at about 7.40pm.