Two men charged for running online scams involving fake AirPods

SINGAPORE: Two men have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a series of e-commerce scams involving the sale of counterfeit Apple AirPods on Carousell, said the police on Saturday (Mar 18).

Between Mar 11 and Mar 15, the police stated that they received several reports from victims who suspected they were cheated into buying fake AirPods.

"The counterfeit AirPods were represented as authentic and deceptively packaged in sealed boxes with serial numbers. However, after the victims received the products, the items were found to be counterfeits," said the police in a news release.

The two men, aged 26 and 31, were arrested on Friday after officers established their identities through follow-up investigations.

Eighteen boxes of counterfeit Apple AirPods and three mobile phones were seized as case exhibits, the police added.

The pair were charged in court on Saturday with cheating, an offence which can carry a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

The police said that they take a serious view against any person involved in scams and perpetrators will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law.