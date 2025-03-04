Singaporean woman killed in Spain: DNA from two men found on victim's clothes

SINGAPORE: DNA from two men have been found on the clothes of a Singaporean woman who was killed in Spain, a local newspaper reported on Tuesday (Mar 4).

Audrey Fang’s body was found in April 2024 with more than 30 stab wounds. Mitchell Ong, also a Singaporean, is suspected of killing her.

La Opinion de Murcia reported on Tuesday that the DNA was found on Ms Fang’s underwear and thigh.

An in-depth analysis of samples sent to a lab in Madrid shows that the DNA belonged to two men, the news outlet reported, citing sources close to the case.

The forensic report showed “no traces of semen were detected” in any of the samples.

But male DNA was found in small quantities on some of the swabs that were taken from the thigh and on various parts of the underwear that Ms Fang was wearing.

These were the only areas on her body where DNA traces were detected, reported La Opinion.

It added that “two distinct, partial male genetic profiles” were identified, and the profiles now need to be compared with samples from Ong to determine if it was a match.

Defence lawyer María Jesús Ruiz de Castañeda said the forensic report opens up the possibility that other individuals might be involved in Ms Fang’s death.

She told La Opinion that since the start of the legal proceedings, Ong has “firmly and consistently” maintained that he did not kill her.

She said “all necessary evidence” needs to be examined.