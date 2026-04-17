Two migrant worker recreation centres to be redeveloped; new hub to serve over 100,000 workers

SINGAPORE: Two migrant worker recreation centres will be redeveloped with larger capacities and upgraded amenities, with one to be transformed into Singapore's first recreation hub for migrant workers, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Friday (Apr 17).

The projects at Soon Lee Recreation Centre (RC) and Kaki Bukit Recreation Centre are expected to be completed by the end of 2030. MOM has called for consultants to design and oversee the redevelopment.



“Both redevelopment projects are part of ongoing efforts to enhance the diversity and quality of offerings to support the social and recreational needs of migrant workers in Singapore,” the ministry said, with the aim of turning the centres into “vibrant community anchors” where workers can “rest, learn and connect with their friends and families”.

Soon Lee RC is the largest recreation centre in Singapore, serving more than 40,000 migrant workers in the Jurong West area. Following its redevelopment, it will become Singapore’s first recreation hub for migrant workers capable of serving over 100,000 workers.

The recreation hub model was previously announced by Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash at the Committee of Supply Debate in March.

The revamp will nearly double the current usable space by intensifying land use within the existing site. It will feature weather-proof sports facilities that can be configured for large-scale events, alongside essential services such as a medical centre.

Recreational amenities, including retail and food and beverage options, will also be part of the hub.

Dedicated spaces will be set aside for government services, non-governmental organisations and community partners, making it easier for migrant workers to access services, organise activities and receive training and support.

Kaki Bukit Recreation Centre, which serves workers in eastern Singapore, will also be upgraded to support over 20,000 workers.

It will offer a broader mix of food and beverage options, retail outlets, and improved sports and recreation facilities.

Both redevelopments will include flexible spaces that can be rapidly converted for crisis or contingency use, including for medical services or vaccination centres.

“We hope that every worker will find in these centres a home away from home, where they can spend their rest days meaningfully, build friendships and connect with the wider community,” said Mr Dinesh.