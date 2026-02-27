Two people found dead in Punggol HDB flat; case classified as unnatural death

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating a case of unnatural death after two elderly people were found dead in a Housing and Development Board flat in Punggol.

In response to a CNA query, the police said they were alerted to a case at Block 408B Northshore Drive at about 6.25am on Friday (Feb 27).

"Upon arrival, officers found a man and a woman lying motionless in a residential unit," said the police.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told CNA they received a call for assistance at about 6.30am from the same location. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 71-year-old man and 66-year-old woman were known to each other, said the police.

"The case has been classified as an unnatural death, and police investigations are ongoing," they added.