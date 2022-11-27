Two elderly people die of their injuries after fire breaks out in Sengkang condominium unit

SINGAPORE: Two elderly people died of their injuries after a fire broke out in Rivervale Crest condominium in Sengkang on Sunday (Nov 27).

Firefighters were called to a blaze in a unit on the 14th floor of 9 Rivervale Crescent at about 1am on Sunday.

They forced their way into the smoke-logged unit and found three people – two men aged 73 and 78, and a 78-year-old woman – unconscious in the unit. They were taken to the ground floor.

Emergency medical staff started cardiopulmonary resuscitation on two of them and took them to Sengkang General Hospital. The third person was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Police told CNA on Sunday morning that the 78-year-old man and the woman died in hospital due to their injuries.