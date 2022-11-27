Logo
Singapore

Two elderly people die of their injuries after fire breaks out in Sengkang condominium unit
Firefighters in the bedroom of a burnt out unit in Rivervale Crest on Nov 27, 2022. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)

27 Nov 2022 08:30AM (Updated: 27 Nov 2022 12:35PM)
SINGAPORE: Two elderly people died of their injuries after a fire broke out in Rivervale Crest condominium in Sengkang on Sunday (Nov 27).

Firefighters were called to a blaze in a unit on the 14th floor of 9 Rivervale Crescent at about 1am on Sunday.

They forced their way into the smoke-logged unit and found three people – two men aged 73 and 78, and a 78-year-old woman unconscious in the unit. They were taken to the ground floor.

Emergency medical staff started cardiopulmonary resuscitation on two of them and took them to Sengkang General Hospital. The third person was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Police told CNA on Sunday morning that the 78-year-old man and the woman died in hospital due to their injuries. 

Fire engine at Rivervale Crest condominium in Sengkang on Nov 27, 2022. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)

About 150 people from neighbouring units were evacuated by the police as a precautionary measure. 

The fire involved the contents of a bedroom and was extinguished by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) with a water jet.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said SCDF. Police investigations are ongoing.

Firefighter in a burnt out unit in Rivervale Crest condominium on Nov 27, 2022. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)
Source: CNA/mi(sn)

