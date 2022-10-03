Two Singapore Airlines cabin crew members assaulted near hotel in Melbourne

SINGAPORE: Two Singapore Airlines (SIA) crew members were assaulted near their hotel in Melbourne, both sustaining superficial injuries, said the airline on Monday (Oct 3).

Responding to CNA's queries, an SIA spokesperson said two of their cabin crew were assaulted near the entrance of their hotel. The spokesperson did not say when the incident happened.

Both crew members sustained superficial injuries. They received medical treatment from the paramedics who arrived after.

The spokesperson said the injured cabin crew were sent to the nearest hospital to receive further treatment. They were then flown back to Singapore on the same day and are currently resting.

"Singapore Airlines will provide all necessary support to the crew members during this time."

Police investigations are ongoing and the airline is working closely with the authorities on the matter.