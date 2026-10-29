Two Singaporean men arrested in Thailand over alleged involvement in vice syndicate: SPF

SINGAPORE: Two Singaporean men have been arrested in Thailand for their alleged involvement in operating a transnational vice syndicate that recruited foreign women and sent them to Singapore to work in the vice trade, police said on Thursday (Oct 29).

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release that the cross-border operation, conducted on Sep 15 in collaboration with the Royal Thai Police (RTP), led to the arrest of the two men, aged 42 and 46.

Two Thai women, aged 33 and 37, were also arrested, Singapore police added. Meanwhile RTP’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) reported that a fifth suspect - a 35-year-old Thai man - was summoned by Thai investigators to be informed of the allegations against him.

He was not among the four people arrested.

Separately, SPF said anti-vice operations conducted in Singapore from October 2025 to September 2026 have led to the arrest of 19 vice workers who were managed by the syndicate.

“Investigations into the vice workers yielded useful leads about the vice syndicate’s modus operandi,” police said.