Two workers injured after false ceiling in dormitory rooms collapse

SINGAPORE: Two workers were injured after the false ceiling in seven rooms in North Coast Lodge dormitory collapsed.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said the collapse in the dormitory in Woodlands happened following heavy rain and strong winds on Sunday (Sep 25). Two other rooms sustained damage from mild water leakage.

The two workers who were injured suffered minor cuts and received medical treatment. About 100 residents in the affected rooms have been relocated temporarily to other rooms in the dormitory while repairs are ongoing, said MOM.

Forward Assurance and Support Team (FAST) officers have been deployed to the dormitory and MOM is conducting investigations.

“We are working with the dormitory operator to support affected migrant worker residents,” said MOM.

CNA has contacted dormitory operator Draco Venture for more information.

In a video posted on Instagram, parts of the ceiling can be seen on the room floor while workers clear out their belongings.