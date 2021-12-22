Singapore contributes US$60,000 for flood and typhoon relief efforts in Malaysia, Philippines

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Government will contribute US$60,000 (S$82,000) as seed money to support the Singapore Red Cross’ public fundraising to aid disaster relief and recovery efforts in Malaysia and the Philippines, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press statement on Wednesday (Dec 22).

The contribution will supplement the Singapore Red Cross' donation of US$50,000 each to the Malaysian Red Crescent and Philippine Red Cross, said the ministry.

"The floods in Malaysia and Typhoon Rai in the Philippines have resulted in the loss of many lives and widespread destruction of property, causing hardship and suffering to many communities," MFA said.

"As a close friend and fellow ASEAN member state, Singapore stands by Malaysia and the Philippines during this difficult time."

The money pledged by Singapore Red Cross will be used in areas such as emergency healthcare and first aid assistance, as well as the distribution of items such as tarpaulins, hot meals, clothes and blankets to evacuation centres, the organisation said in a media release on Monday.

More than 20 people have died in Malaysia as a result of severe flooding as of Tuesday, while more than 65,000 people have been displaced from their homes.

In the Philippines, at least 375 people were killed and hundreds injured after Typhoon Rai lashed through the country’s central and southern regions.

More than 400,000 people have also fled their homes, as the storm destroyed infrastructure and knocked out communication and electricity in many areas.