T. rex skeleton to go on display in Singapore ahead of Hong Kong auction

SINGAPORE: The fossilised skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus rex will go on display in Singapore this month before it becomes the first such specimen to be offered at auction in Asia.

Nicknamed "Shen", or "god-like" in Chinese, the skeleton will be displayed at Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall from Oct 28 to Oct 30 as part of a preview for Christie's Hong Kong Autumn Auctions, which take place from Nov 25 to Dec 3.

According to Christie's, the value of the skeleton is estimated to be between HK$120 million and HK$200 million (US$15 million to US$25 million). It will go under the hammer on Nov 30.

Just two T. rex skeletons have previously been offered at auction: "Sue", which was sold by Sotheby’s for US$8.3 million in 1997, and "Stan", which was sold by Christie's for US$31.8 million in 2020.

The auction of Shen will be a first in Asia, which has also never had a T. rex on display in a museum, Christie's said.

Christie's had asked visitors to register for slots to visit the auction preview in Singapore. However, checks by CNA on Monday (Oct 17) evening showed that slots were no longer available.

A Christie's representative told CNA that viewing without registration is not possible and that slots are subject to availability.

Standing at 4.6m with a length of 12.2m, Shen weighs in at 1,400kg.

The skeleton, which Christie's describes as being of "museum standard" and "54 per cent represented by bone density", was unearthed in the Hell Creek Formation in Montana, the United States, in 2020.

It is an adult T. rex, likely a male, that would have lived about 66 million to 68 million years ago, during the Cretaceous period.

Its fossilised bones are "well-preserved and quite solid", Christie's said, noting that details such as muscle scars, bite marks and osteoarthritis are visible on them.

About 79 of the dinosaur's bones were mounted with additional cast elements in an "anatomically accurate hunting pose".

The auction comes with "full rights and all soft assets" relating to the skeleton, and the winning bidder will be able to give it a new name if they wish.