Over 1 million HDB households to receive U-Save, S&CC rebates in October

SINGAPORE: More than 1 million Singaporean households living in Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats will receive the Service & Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebate and double the regular U-Save rebate in October 2026.

The rebates are provided under the permanent GST Voucher (GSTV) scheme.

An additional U-Save rebate was announced as part of the second support package in response to the Middle East situation, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Wednesday (Sep 30).

Eligible households will receive up to S$190 (US$148) worth of U-Save rebates, depending on their HDB flat type, "which will help to cushion the impact of higher utilities bills for 2026", MOF said.

In total, eligible Singaporean HDB households will receive up to S$760 of U-Save rebates in Financial Year 2026.

Eligible households will also receive up to one month of S&CC rebates in October, depending on their HDB flat type.

In total, eligible households will receive up to 3.5 months of S&CC rebates in FY2026.

"No further action is required by eligible households," MOF said.

"The U-Save rebate will be credited directly into households’ utilities accounts with SP Services, and the S&CC rebate will be credited directly into households’ S&CC accounts with their respective town councils."

MOF added that these rebates help to offset utilities expenses and S&CC for lower- and middle-income HDB households.

They are disbursed in April, July, October, and January each year. The rebates in October 2026 will be the third disbursement for FY2026.