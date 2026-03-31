Over 1 million HDB households to receive U-Save, S&CC rebates in April

SINGAPORE: More than 1 million Singaporean households living in Housing Development Board (HDB) flats will receive U-Save and Service & Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebates in April, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Tuesday (Mar 31).

The rebates are part of the permanent GST Voucher (GSTV) scheme and help to offset utilities expenses and S&CC for lower- and middle-income HDB households, said the ministry in a press release.

The rebates in April will be the first quarterly disbursement for the scheme for the 2026 financial year.

Eligible households will receive up to S$190 worth of GSTV–U-Save rebates next month, depending on their HDB flat type, said MOF.

They will also receive up to one month of S&CC rebates in April, depending on their HDB flat type, it added.