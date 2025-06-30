More than 950,000 Singaporean households to get U-Save, S&CC rebates in July

SINGAPORE: More than 950,000 Singaporean households living in Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats will receive rebates in July to defray some of the costs when paying their utilities bills and charges for the upkeep of their housing estates.

The rebates for U-Save to offset electricity bill payments and the Service & Conservancy Charges (S&CC) that households pay to town councils are part of the government's enhanced Assurance Package and the permanent GST Voucher scheme to help residents cope with higher costs of living.

Next month, eligible households will receive up to S$190 (US$149) worth of U-Save rebates, depending on their HDB flat type, the Ministry of Finance said in a news release on Monday (Jun 30).

Eligible households will also receive half a month or one month of S&CC rebates, depending on the type of their HDB flat.

To get the rebates, eligible households do not need to take any action.

The U-Save rebates will be credited directly into their utilities accounts with utilities provider SP Services, while the S&CC rebates will be credited directly into their S&CC accounts with their respective town councils.

This is the second quarterly disbursement for the financial year of 2025, with the remaining two to be given out in October and then in January next year.