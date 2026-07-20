PM Wong congratulates new UK PM Andy Burnham

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong wrote to new British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Monday (Jul 20) to congratulate him on his appointment.

"I extend my warmest congratulations on your appointment as prime minister of the United Kingdom. I wish you every success as you lead the UK through this period of profound geopolitical and economic change, and as you work to build a stronger future for the British people," said Mr Wong in a letter addressed to his British counterpart.

Britain's King Charles III on Monday appointed Mr Burnham in the role after predecessor Keir Starmer officially tendered his resignation, said the palace.

Mr Wong noted in his letter that Singapore and the UK have a "close and enduring partnership", underpinned by the strategic partnership between the countries.

"It reflects the breadth and depth of our cooperation, as well as the trust our countries have built over many decades," he wrote.

"I am confident that we will continue to strengthen cooperation across a wide range of areas, including in innovation, science and technology, and defence."

Mr Wong said that Singapore and the UK have "long demonstrated that even in a period of profound global uncertainty, trusted partners can achieve more by working together".

He added that Singapore "greatly values" the UK's continued engagement of the region, including as an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Dialogue Partner as well as through the Five Power Defence Arrangements.

"As Singapore assumes the ASEAN chairmanship and the UK holds the G20 presidency in 2027, we have a unique opportunity to work closely together to strengthen multilateral cooperation, and address shared global and regional challenges.

"I look forward to meeting you soon, and to working with you to further strengthen the partnership between Singapore and the UK. I also hope to welcome you to Singapore."

Mr Burnham is Britain's sixth prime minister to enter Downing Street since 2016, succeeding Mr Starmer just two years after the latter had led the Labour Party to power in a landslide election victory after 14 years of Conservative rule.