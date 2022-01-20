Man fined for head-butting man outside club, paid victim S$12,000 in compensation separately

SINGAPORE: A man who head-butted another man outside a club and fractured his nose was fined S$5,000 by a court on Thursday (Jan 20).

United Kingdom citizen Tyson Wayne Plant, 32, pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt.

The court heard that Plant was drinking alcohol with a friend at Kilo Lounge at 21 Tanjong Pagar Road in the early hours of Aug 18, 2018.

At about 3.10am, he got into a verbal dispute with other patrons outside the club. One of them punched Plant in the face.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, intervened and tried to de-escalate the situation.

However, as the victim tried to walk away, Plant approached him and head-butted his face once, fracturing his nasal bone.

The victim sought medical attention and was given 14 days' medical leave.

In May 2021, Plant paid the victim a sum of S$12,000 as compensation.

The prosecutor left the sentence to the court.

Plant's lawyer said he did not initiate the physical violence and said Plant was himself a victim of assault.

For voluntarily causing hurt, he could have been jailed up to two years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.