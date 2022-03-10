Ukraine Embassy has received calls from people in Singapore interested in fighting Russian invasion: MHA

SINGAPORE: The Ukraine Embassy has received calls from people in Singapore who are interested in joining the International Legion for the Territorial Defense of Ukraine, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday (Mar 10).

But those who want to help Ukrainians should do so via legal channels, the ministry added in a statement.

"We would like to highlight that it is an offence for any person, whilst in Singapore, to wage, attempt to wage, or abet the waging of war, against the government of any power with which Singapore is not at war," said MHA.

"For citizens of Singapore, in particular, even if they commit these acts whilst outside Singapore, they will be legally deemed to have committed them as if in Singapore, and hence liable for an offence," the ministry said.

It urged members of the public who wish to help to instead do it via legal channels. This includes donating to legitimate organisations like the Singapore Red Cross, which is raising funds for humanitarian aid to support affected communities in Ukraine.

Singapore has taken a clear stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, MHA added.

"We strongly condemn the invasion. We have called upon Russia to cease hostilities, and respect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine."