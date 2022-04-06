As Ukraine-Russia conflict rages on, people in Singapore caught in its information war

SINGAPORE: While the ground war rages on in Ukraine, the information war around the conflict has spread around the world, including to Singapore.

Varying narratives about the war show up in videos, social media posts and memes, and are shared on messaging apps like Telegram. Online battles about whether Russia is the aggressor or felt it had no choice in its invasion of Ukraine are waged among keyboard warriors.

Mr Jack Wong, 61, does not condone Russia’s invasion but thinks that there’s more than meets the eye as he believes many official sources of information only focus on the Western perspective.

“I see a lot of things reported on Western media that are basically, to me, a reproduction of US foreign policy agenda,” he told CNA.

This is why he shares online videos which show an alternative view - “to balance the issue to let people see both sides of the road before they cross, don't just look at one side”, he said.

CNA reached out to a number of people who posted their views and shared content supporting Ukraine or Russia, but many did not want to have their real names published.

One online commentator said he doubted a viral video of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in which the president reassured Ukrainians that he was in Kyiv and had not fled as rumoured.

“Who can really confirm that he is still staying?” he told CNA, adding that the “backdrop looks fake”. He declined to give his real name, saying: “This is a touchy topic even in Singapore. I don’t want to be seen outright being a Putin supporter.”

CLASH OF VIEWS ONLINE

Netizens like these often get rebuttals to their posts almost immediately, by others holding different views and who warn them not to fall for Russia’s “sophisticated influence operations”.