Threats such as Ukraine conflict puts peace and prosperity 'everywhere at risk': PM Lee, President Biden

WASHINGTON: Singapore and the United States said on Tuesday (Mar 29) that threats to the United Nations Charter and rules-based international order anywhere, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, “place peace and prosperity everywhere at risk”.

This includes the Indo-Pacific region, which already faces many complex challenges, said a joint statement from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and US President Joe Biden following their meeting at the White House earlier in the day.

“Taken together, the opportunities and challenges of the 21st century demand deeper cooperation between us,” both leaders said in the statement.

Mr Lee is in the US for a seven-day working visit, his first under the Biden administration.

The two leaders sat down for a meeting at the Oval Office on Tuesday to discuss various issues such as the Ukraine situation, America’s engagement in Asia-Pacific and new areas of bilateral cooperation, before issuing a joint statement.

The leaders also had a joint press conference, during which Mr Lee explained why Singapore took the strong stance it did.

He said that Singapore is a staunch supporter of international law and the UN Charter, which prohibits acts of aggression against a sovereign state. This is why the country had “strongly condemned” the unprovoked attack by Russia on Ukraine.

“The sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of all countries, big and small, must be respected. The unprovoked military invasion of a sovereign country under any pretext is unacceptable,” he added.

Singapore’s actions to impose sanctions and export controls on Russia are hence based on principles that are fundamental to its survival and existence as an independent sovereign nation, he said.

Mr Lee noted that the war in Ukraine has implications for the Asia-Pacific region.

“There are potential flashpoints and contentious issues in our region too, which if not managed well, could escalate to open conflict. Countries with interests in the regions need to pursue all efforts to settle disagreements through peaceful means, so that we can avoid reaching the point of no return,” he said.

Therefore, it is important to keep open channels of dialogue between countries, including at the highest level. Doing so will help to manage developments so as to avoid conflict and prevent misreading of each other’s intentions, said Mr Lee.