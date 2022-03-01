Small states must 'send a clear signal' against Russian invasion of Ukraine, says Singapore's UN representative

SINGAPORE: It is important that all countries, especially small states, send a clear signal that they are united for peace and in upholding international law, Singapore’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Burhan Gafoor said on Monday (Feb 28).

Mr Gafoor was speaking during a rare emergency special session of the UN General Assembly in New York as the global body’s 193 members held an extraordinary debate on a resolution demanding that Russia immediately withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

“The United Nations, distinguished delegates, is being tested today,” Mr Gafoor said.

“It is important that all countries, especially the small states, send a clear signal that we are united for peace, and we are united to defend the principles of the (UN) Charter, and that we are united to uphold international law.”

In his speech, Mr Gafoor reiterated points made by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Monday.

“Singapore has always taken a consistent position on the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries,” he said.

“Singapore is a staunch supporter of the rules-based multilateral system and of the United Nations.

“The unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation is a clear and gross violation of the fundamental norms … of international law and of the UN Charter.”