From egg importer to commodity giant, Singapore firms keeping eye on situation in Ukraine

Singapore-based agribusiness giant Wilmar International told CNA that its joint venture in Ukraine, Delta Wilmar, had on Thursday suspended operations at both of its processing plants located about 30km from the port city of Odessa.

Delta Wilmar employs about 600 people, according to its website. Its contributions to the group’s profit is “not significant”, said a Wilmar spokesperson, hence the Singapore-listed company does not expect a material impact on its overall business.

“Our top priority is the safety of our employees and we will continue to monitor the situation very closely,” the spokesperson added.

Olam, a Singapore-listed agri-food giant with offices and food processing facilities in both Ukraine and Russia, said its “overriding priority” is the safety of its people as it continues to assess the impact on operations.

Food and beverage manufacturer Food Empire said in an earnings release on Thursday that resilient sales and improving demand in its main markets of Ukraine and Russia have been “overshadowed by the ongoing conflict”.

It noted that current economic sanctions imposed on Russia are unlikely to have a direct or immediate impact on business prospects in these markets.

But the sanctions could cause an “adverse impact on the volatility of the exchange rates of the Russian Ruble and Ukrainian Hryvnia and further exert inflationary pressure on commodities prices and energy costs”, the Singapore-listed firm said.

“While details of prospective sanctions remain unclear, such new developments will compound the challenges faced by the group and present a more difficult operating environment going forward,” it added, noting that it is “closely monitoring the fluid situation and will do its best to manage”.