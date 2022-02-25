Singapore Red Cross to contribute US$100,000 in aid amid Ukraine conflict

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Red Cross will contribute US$100,000 to support affected communities in Ukraine, after Russia launched a full-scale invasion on Thursday (Feb 24).

The support will go towards the provision of relief supplies such as hygiene kits, family kits and household kits for the vulnerable who are displaced by the conflict, said Singapore Red Cross in a media release on Friday.

It added that about 3 million people in Ukraine rely on humanitarian aid and 850,000 are displaced. Around 30 per cent of the people in need are elderly.

“We are deeply concerned about the outbreak of open conflict and its dire consequences," said Mr Benjamin William, secretary-general and CEO of Singapore Red Cross.

"The humanitarian needs on the ground will continue to rise as the conflict intensifies," he added.

It added that it is in close contact with Ukrainian Red Cross Society and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to ascertain the evolving needs on the ground and respond in an appropriate manner.