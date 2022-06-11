Watch live at 4pm: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to deliver a virtual address at the Shangri-La Dialogue at 4pm on Saturday (Jun 11).

The Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's top defence conference, comes more than three months after Russia invaded Ukraine. Mr Zelenskyy has made several virtual addresses to parliaments, forums and high-profile events around the world, talking about the attack on his country.

Delegates, including ministers and senior defence officials, from more than 40 countries are attending this year's dialogue in Singapore, now into its 19th edition.

Watch Mr Zelenskyy's address live on CNA: