Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore live

Watch live at 4pm: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

live Singapore

Watch live at 4pm: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore

Watch live at 4pm: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a virtual address at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Jun 11, 2022.

11 Jun 2022 03:41PM (Updated: 11 Jun 2022 04:14PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: The president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to deliver a virtual address at the Shangri-La Dialogue at 4pm on Saturday (Jun 11). 

The Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's top defence conference, comes more than three months after Russia invaded Ukraine. Mr Zelenskyy has made several virtual addresses to parliaments, forums and high-profile events around the world, talking about the attack on his country.

Delegates, including ministers and senior defence officials, from more than 40 countries are attending this year's dialogue in Singapore, now into its 19th edition.

Watch Mr Zelenskyy's address live on CNA:

Source: CNA/ac

Related Topics

Volodymyr Zelenskyy shangri-la dialogue defence

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us