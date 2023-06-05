The Big Read: Can the growing number of ultra-rich in Singapore live in harmony with the average Joe?

COULD AN EROSION OF NORMS THREATEN SINGAPORE’S SOCIAL FABRIC?

While the prevailing sentiment among the ultra-wealthy here is one of restraint, the fact remains that it is not the same in other parts of the world, including in some Asian societies.

In China, the flaunting of wealth has become so commonplace that the Chinese government and social media platforms have cracked down on such behaviour.

For instance, the social media app Little Red Book, or Xiaohongshu, which is famous for displaying the lavish lifestyles of the rich, had updated its guidelines in 2021 as a way to restrain its users from overtly showing off their wealth, according to a report by Chinese publication Jing Daily.

Jing Daily also reported that in 2020 and early 2021, Chinese social media platform Douyin had removed thousands of posts and banned accounts for flaunting wealth in short videos on its portal.

In 2021, the Cyberspace Administration of China announced that celebrities in the country will not be allowed to show off their wealth or “extravagant pleasure” on social media.

According to a report by Business Insider, China’s internet regulation agency said that celebrities must “follow public order and good customs, adhere to correct public opinion orientation and value orientation, promote socialist core values, and maintain a healthy style and taste”.

Ms Choong, the housewife, said that while the ultra-rich in Singapore are generally restrained in how they display their wealth, this might not always be the case in the future.

“I’m very worried, because in social media, you see a lot of people get influenced by the rich flaunting their riches, mainly from overseas, or even local influencers,” she said.

Indeed, there are more local influencers here who are not shy to show off their wealth and possessions.

Though most of these influencers are likely not ultra-high net worth inidividuals, she is afraid that this culture of showiness will permeate across the board.

“I worry that younger generations who come from rich families will not have the values of humility, kindness and empathy anymore,” said Ms Choong.

An increased culture of showiness here would lead to an accentuation of class differences, which could “tear at social cohesion”, and also stir feelings of envy, said NUS’ Assoc Prof Chua.

“Status is especially important here, and our propensity to compare has produced not a small amount of anxiety,” he said.

“It happens in the schools in the competition of places, for grades, scholarships and other awards (and) in workplaces too, wage scales are more finely differentiated.”

The enhanced sense of class differences arising from the wealthy displaying their assets not only creates tensions among those of different financial status but there could also be spillover effects into tensions around nationality as well.

For instance, it could arouse “xenophobic tendencies” among the population, said Dr Tan, the sociologist, especially if those who are showy happen to be migrants who “benefit from Singapore’s stability, without paying back”.

While there is some value in ensuring that the ultra-wealthy abide by the social norms here in order to preserve a sense of social integration, some sociologists believe that such an approach detracts from the main issue – whether the ultra-wealthy are actually contributing to Singapore.

NTU’s Asst Prof Ang added that the focus on how the ultra-wealthy conduct themselves in their day-to-day lives is a “red herring”.

“There is no point in focusing on whether they are ostentatious, or whether they live among the rest of us, simply to give a veneer of social integration, because that’s not why they are here or why we let them in in the first place,” he said.

“Instead, we should ask: Are they spending their time and money in ways that help to improve the lives of all Singaporeans, or are they just finding ways to evade taxes and doing the bare minimum?”

He added that while the ultra-wealthy can tone down their showiness to integrate into Singapore society and relate to the common man, the fact remains that the wealth that they have gives them an inherent advantage in terms of opportunities and resources available to them that would not be available to the average Singaporean.

“It does not matter how much we whine about them being too showy with their wealth, as long as Singapore believes the capital they have will benefit the country,” Assoc Prof Ang said.

“Trying to police the way the rich use their wealth may be cathartic for some, but we (Singapore) created the environment that enables them to do what they do.”

This article was originally published in TODAY.