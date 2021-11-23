Ultraviolet-C sterilisers not advised for household use due to exposure risks: NEA

SINGAPORE: The use of sterilisers based on ultraviolet-C (UVC) radiation technology is not advised for households, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Tuesday (Nov 23).

"Many such sterilisers marketed for home use lack safety features that protect users from unintended or accidental exposure to UV radiation.

"To prevent accidental exposure and health risks, members of the public are advised not to purchase any UVC steriliser products that have no safety features," the agency said in a media advisory.

Those who already own such devices should avoid direct skin exposure to UVC radiation and avoid looking directly into the light source.

Consumers should stop using their UVC steriliser immediately if it does not contain any safety engineering features, especially if the product is intended for use on the skin, said NEA.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, UVC disinfection devices have become more available amid an increased demand for such items.

However, NEA advised that UVC-based disinfection should only be applied in industrial or commercial settings with appropriate safety features and safe use practices in order to avoid eye or skin injuries.

Such injuries could include damage to the cornea, with burning sensations and sensitivity to light, as well as burns resulting in redness and peeling of the skin.