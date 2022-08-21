Fallen tree at Ulu Pandan Community Club: 1 person discharged, 2 others in stable condition

SINGAPORE: One person has been discharged from hospital after a tree in the compound of Ulu Pandan Community Club fell, while two others are in stable condition and recovering.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Aug 21), Mr Christopher De Souza, Member of Parliament for Holland-Bukit Timah, said he visited the home of Mr Neo, an Ulu Pandan resident, who was discharged from hospital the day before.

“I am greatly relieved he is alright and wants to get back running along the rail corridor as soon as possible - he has such an amazingly positive and optimistic attitude,” said Mr De Souza.

He said that he was “regularly updated” on the health and condition of the two other people who are still in hospital. They are not residents of Ulu Pandan.

“I am very thankful that they are in stable condition and recovering,” said Mr De Souza.

He added that he had wanted to visit the two people on Sunday but the hospital suggested a Zoom session on Monday instead due to the safe management measures in place, and that they "needed the day to rest a bit more".

“This experience is a key learning point and I will chair a meeting early this week to learn how we can learn from it and put in measures to reduce the risk of repeats,” said Mr De Souza.

Mr De Souza said these include "ensuring the health of trees within our CC compound and studying the increased availability of access points for ambulances along the rail corridor."

“Please be assured of my personal attention to this matter,” he added.

The three people were taken to hospital after the tree fell on Saturday. Two of them were trapped under the tree while another was found injured nearby, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) had said in response to CNA's queries.

SCDF said it was alerted to the incident at 170 Ghim Moh Road close to 6pm.

Ulu Pandan Community Club said that it is currently working to establish facts of the incident.