3 people taken to hospital after tree falls at Ulu Pandan Community Club

SINGAPORE: Three people were taken to the hospital after a tree in the compound of Ulu Pandan Community Club fell on Saturday (Aug 20).

Two of them were trapped under the tree while another was found injured nearby, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in response to CNA's queries.

They were taken to the hospital in a "conscious and stable condition".

SCDF said it was alerted to the incident at 170 Ghim Moh Road close to 6pm.

Firefighters and rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) rescuers had to lower themselves down a slope and make their way through vegetation to reach the site of the incident.

"SCDF found two persons trapped under a large fallen tree; a third person was found injured close to the fallen tree," said SCDF, adding that it immediately began the rescue operation after ensuring the stability of the fallen tree.

Cutting equipment was used in the operation to reach the two people who were trapped.

Emergency medical specialists were also at the scene to closely monitor their vital signs.

SCDF also deployed its K9 search dogs to ensure that there were no other trapped victims in the area.

Ulu Pandan Community Club said that it is currently working to establish facts of the incident.



In 2017, a woman died after she was pinned down by a fallen tree in the Singapore Botanic Gardens.



Last year, another woman was killed after a tree fell on her in Marsiling Park.