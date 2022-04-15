Got a broken umbrella? This 86-year-old man can fix it

SINGAPORE: Mr Ng See Tee's shop in Geylang East Central does not really have a signboard. Where the shop's name should be is a white board with the words "IMAGE SERVICE" peeled off.

But the 86-year-old's shop, about the size of a small bedroom in a Housing Board flat, does not need a signboard. Inside are rows of long and short umbrellas hanging neatly from makeshift racks made of bamboo poles.

It is clear Mr Ng deals in umbrellas, and he does not only sell them.

Hidden behind the umbrellas are shelves – still sporting Fujifilm branding – holding boxes and tins of tools and umbrella parts. There are needles, thread and pliers, and metal ribs tied into bundles with rubber bands. These ribs give the umbrella's canopy its shape.

Mr Ng repairs umbrellas for a nominal fee, and insisted on fixing this reporter's umbrella – which had ribs poking out beyond the canopy – for free.

Still, he brushed off suggestions that people should always try to repair their broken umbrellas instead of getting a new one.

"If it's a good umbrella, like those from Japan, then you should repair it," he told CNA one sticky afternoon in April while slouched in his chair at his shop. "If it's not a good one, if it costs S$5 or S$6, then just throw it away."

Most of his business comes from selling umbrellas – he stressed they are of good quality and will not flap in the wind – that are guaranteed with a lifetime of free repairs.