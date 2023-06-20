UN high seas treaty a 'game changer', Singapore to ratify it as soon as possible: Vivian Balakrishnan

SINGAPORE: The adoption of a historic United Nations treaty that protects the high seas has been described as a "collective game changer" by Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who said Singapore will ratify the agreement as soon as possible.

He was speaking in New York at the Intergovernmental Conference on Marine Biodiversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ), where he delivered Singapore’s national statement on Monday (Jun 19).

He added that Singapore will sign the BBNJ agreement as soon as it opens for signature on Sep 20, and urged all UN member states to similarly strive for the early signing and ratification of the treaty.

Singapore's oceans issues ambassador Rena Lee presided over the BBNJ negotiations and oversaw talks among more than 190 countries that agreed to the agreement on Mar 4.

The BBNJ agreement is a legal framework that aims to provide environmental protection to ocean areas that exist outside national borders. The agreement also puts in place requirements for environmental impact studies for proposed activities in international waters.

The treaty was adopted by the UN on Monday.

Calling its adoption a "victory for international law”, Dr Balakrishnan said it was fitting that this came not long after the international community celebrated the 40th anniversary of the adoption and opening for signature of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

UNCLOS sets out the legal framework within which all activities in the oceans and seas must be carried out.

He said: "This is an agreement that is grounded in and upholds UNCLOS, through the rules that it sets for the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction.

"And I believe it strengthens the comprehensive framework provided by UNCLOS and reaffirms the rule of law in ocean governance."