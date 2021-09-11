Unauthorised drainage works caused flooding at Pasir Ris-Tampines junction, PUB to take action against company

SINGAPORE: Unauthorised drainage works by construction company Samwoh Corporation caused severe flooding at the junction of Tampines Avenue 10 and Pasir Ris Drive on Aug 20, said national water agency PUB, adding that it will be taking enforcement action against the firm.

In a press release on Saturday (Sep 11), PUB said that it conducted a “thorough investigation” to determine the cause of flooding, which lasted nearly two hours and affected a 200m section of the traffic junction.

PUB’s findings showed that Samwoh, which is carrying out road widening works along Tampines Ave 10, had blocked off the existing roadside drain and diverted the stormwater flow to a new drain section that was still under construction.

The new drain section was not properly connected back to the existing drain and was partially obstructed by scaffoldings.

Samwoh had also failed to seek PUB’s approval to proceed with the proposed drainage diversion works, said the agency.

“Samwoh’s unauthorised drainage works significantly impeded the discharge of stormwater into the downstream Sungei Api Api, resulting in floodwater accumulating at the traffic junction as it is the lowest point in the vicinity,” it added.

“PUB subsequently instructed Samwoh to carry out prompt rectification works to remove all obstructions and ensure stormwater can be conveyed effectively in the drain section.”

PUB’s water level sensors showed that Sungei Api Api, which discharges to the sea, was about half full at the time of the flooding incident.

During the flood, 13 vehicles were found partially submerged in water and several motorists required help to evacuate their vehicles, said PUB.

PUB’s quick response team officers, together with officers from the Land Transport Authority, Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force, diverted traffic and assisted stranded motorists and pedestrians.