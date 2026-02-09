UNC3886 attack: Lost weekends and mental exhaustion but cyber defenders say preparation paid off

SINGAPORE: Combatting Singapore’s largest cyberattack to date involved lost weekends, mental fatigue and having to learn quickly on the job as the threat went on, according to those in the thick of the action.

However, those in the fight against UNC3886 told CNA that they were ultimately ready to face the task at hand, due to years of preparation and capacity-building.

UNC3886, an advanced persistent threat (APT) actor, targeted Singapore’s four major telcos - Singtel, M1, Starhub and Simba. The operation to contain the threat has spanned more than 11 months.

More than 100 people across six government agencies were involved – the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA), Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), Centre for Strategic Infocomm Technologies (CSIT), the Singapore Armed Forces’ Digital and Intelligence Service (DIS), Internal Security Department and GovTech.

Among them was Mr Benedict Chong, assistant director of CSA’s National Cyber Incident Response Centre, who coordinated investigations on the ground and provided regular updates to higher management.

“Because of the scale of this incident, we definitely had to work longer and existing projects, of course, had to be put on the back burner or shelved temporarily while we investigated this incident and tried to contain the threat,” he said.

He added: “Sometimes weekends also had to be burnt, so definitely the social affairs had to be slightly restricted.”