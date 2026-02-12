Amid competing demands for land, spaces under flyovers could be the next frontier for sport in Singapore

SINGAPORE: In the northwest of Singapore is a massive 60,000sqft arena in the unlikeliest of spaces.

Sandwiched between a Housing and Development Board (HDB) estate and a swath of forest, it comprises five sheltered pickleball courts, four futsal courts and a dedicated functional fitness training gym. Occasionally, there is the rumbling of cars overhead.

The Ark Sports Village is the latest to join a small group of sports facilities in Singapore that have one thing in common - being located under flyovers and viaducts.

Operators told CNA that despite several challenges, these spaces provide a number of key advantages and could see increased demand amid competing uses of land.

BRINGING LIFE TO DEAD SPACES

There are more than 100 flyovers and viaducts in Singapore.

And under them is about 60 hectares – or 84 football fields – of land and dead spaces. These are sterile pockets of land that result from infrastructural development.

Authorities have explored various ways to make use of these “dead spaces”, and one way that seems to have worked is turning them into sports facilities.