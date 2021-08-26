NTUC to push for unemployment benefits, address workplace discrimination for PMEs

SINGAPORE: The National Trade Unions Congress (NTUC) will push for unemployment support and benefits for PMEs who are unemployed not by choice, said assistant secretary-general Patrick Tay on Thursday (Aug 26).

This is especially for mature PMEs as they take a longer time to return to the workforce and usually have heavier financial commitments, he said.

Such support is one of four areas NTUC will focus on in recommendations that the task force is due to submit in the last quarter of the year.

The other three areas are: To address workplace discrimination particularly for nationality and ageism; ensuring more hiring opportunities for mature PMEs and supporting PMEs with skills upgrading.

Mr Tay co-chairs a joint NTUC-SNEF (Singapore National Employers Federation) PME Taskforce which had consulted more than 9,000 Professionals, Managers and Executives (PMEs) aged between 20 to 60 years old on their key concerns and needs at the workplace.

Two main areas of concern emerged from the engagements with PMEs – job security and employability, said Mr Tay at a virtual press briefing on Thursday.

While this was the case even before the pandemic, he said that COVID-19 has “accelerated, accentuated and aggravated” the anxieties of PMEs. This is particularly for mature PMEs aged 40 and above.

“We also see from stats, even prior to COVID-19, that mature PMEs, when they lose jobs, they have a tougher journey, take a longer time to rejoin (the workforce),” said Mr Tay, adding that they often need to support both their children and elderly parents.