Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan to attend UN General Assembly in New York
Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan speaks during an interview at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Singapore on Aug 20, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Caroline Chia)

Afifah Darke
Afifah Darke
20 Sep 2021 09:09PM (Updated: 20 Sep 2021 09:22PM)
SINGAPORE: Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will travel to New York to attend the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) this week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Monday (Sep 20). 

Dr Balakrishnan will deliver Singapore's statement at the general debate of the UNGA, which is scheduled to take place from Sep 21 to Sep 25.

He will participate in the Meeting of the Alliance for Multilateralism and the Alliance of Small Island States Leaders’ Meeting, and have a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts, said the ministry. 

"He will also host the 14th Global Governance Group (3G) Ministerial Meeting, and an informal roundtable discussion on Closing the Digital Divide: From the Roadmap to the Common Agenda in our capacity as co-chair of the Group of Friends on Digital Technologies," said MFA.

The minister will also meet US interlocutors based in New York. 

Minister Balakrishnan will then head to Washington DC for a working visit from Sep 26 to Sep 29, said MFA.

During the working visit, the minister will meet senior officials from US President Joe Biden's administration and members of Congress.

Source: CNA/ad(zl)

