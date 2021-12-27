Union launches app for security officers to report abuse, work grievances

SINGAPORE: The Union of Security Employees (USE) has launched a mobile application for security officers to report abuse or work-related grievances.

This was announced along with the results of a survey on the welfare of private security officers, which found that more than one in two officers reported feeling nervous and stressed at work.

USE said that the free mobile app lets security officers report “any work-related issues and grievances anytime and anywhere”.

“While the survey showed that security officers generally know who or where to seek help from when they face abuse at work, more can be done to expedite the process and enable neutral, third-party bodies to help investigate and mediate the case at hand,” said a press release from USE and the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC).

According to USE, registered users of the app can key in details of the case or issue, including location and photos. The cases submitted via the app will be routed to the USE Mediation Service for follow-up.

Users may also check back on the status of their submissions via the app and be kept updated on industry and union-related news.

39% FACED ABUSE AT WORK

The third instalment of a longitudinal survey by USE and the Singapore University of Social Sciences found that the welfare of security officers “continue to be of concern”, particularly in the areas of mental well-being and abuse.

Questions relating to work stress were included in the survey for the first time, and more than one in two officers reported feeling nervous and stressed at work.