US, China need to engage 'intensively and comprehensively' to de-escalate tensions: Vivian Balakrishnan

SINGAPORE: Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Thursday (Mar 2) called for the United States and China to engage "intensively and comprehensively with each other" and de-escalate tensions for Asia, especially in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.

Dr Balakrishnan was speaking at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi, India, where he highlighted the importance of supporting multilateralism to deal with global challenges.

“We need the leadership of both the US and China if we are to deal with any of the global challenges that confront us,” said Dr Balakrishnan.

He also warned against the bifurcation of technology and economies.

“I understand the national security imperative to have more resilient supply chains. But bifurcation taken too far will inevitably lead to increased inflation, slower technological progress and reduced growth and cooperation,” said Dr Balakrishnan.

“All of us need to support multilateralism; not just in words, but in exercising the self-restraint to accept a rules-based regime which will not necessarily give all of us everything that we want all the time,” he added.

The G20 meeting on Thursday took place under the shadow of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which marked its first anniversary last week. The US and its allies have criticised Moscow’s aggression as a threat to international peace and security and the rules-based order.