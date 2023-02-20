More graduates remained unemployed 6 months after leaving school in 2022, but median salaries up: Survey

SINGAPORE: More graduates remained jobless six months after leaving school, though median salaries went up last year, especially for technology-related jobs, a survey found.

Of the 10,700 fresh graduates in the labour force polled in the 2022 Joint Autonomous Universities Graduate Employment Survey released on Monday (Feb 20), 93.8 per cent were employed within six months of completing their final examinations — down from 94.4 per cent in 2021.

Among these, 87.5 per cent secured a full-time job, up from 84 per cent in 2021. The proportion of those who were freelancing increased slightly to 1.8 per cent from 1.7 per cent in 2021.

The proportion of graduates in part-time or temporary employment fell to 4.5 per cent from 8.7 per cent in 2021.