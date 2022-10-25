University student filmed himself having sex with women he met on Tinder without their consent

SINGAPORE: A University undergraduate filmed himself having sex with women he met on Tinder, without obtaining their consent.

Joel Chan York Yee, 26, pleaded guilty on Tuesday (Oct 25) to two charges of recording intimate videos without consent. Another two charges will be considered in sentencing.

The court heard that Chan met an 18-year-old woman on dating application Tinder in October 2020.

They began chatting on social media platforms including Instagram and Telegram, before agreeing to meet up for sex.

On Oct 23, 2020, the victim went to the university dormitory where Chan stayed and they had consensual sex there, the prosecutor said.

During the encounter, the victim realised that Chan's phone camera was facing them. She asked Chan if he was recording them having sex, and he said no.

The victim took the phone and placed it under a pillow before continuing.

Later that day, Chan asked her several times if he could record them having sex, but the victim declined.

They went for dinner, and Chan asked the victim to be his girlfriend, but she rejected him. He replied that he would no longer contact her if she rejected him.

After that, the victim realised Chan had unmatched her from Tinder and that she no longer had access to his Instagram account.

Chan then met another woman, a 20-year-old student, on Tinder. Sometime before Nov 15, 2020, the student met Chan at his residence and they had consensual sex.

Without the woman's consent, Chan recorded a video of them having sex. On Nov 15, 2020, Chan went to the victim's place of residence and had consensual sex with her.

He recorded a video of the act without obtaining the victim's consent. The video captured the victim's private parts.

Court documents did not indicate how the case came to light.

On Tuesday, the judge called for a mandatory suitability report and adjourned sentencing to December.