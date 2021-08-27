8 men arrested for illegally entering Singapore after jumping off boat, swimming to shoreline

SINGAPORE: Eight men have been arrested for allegedly entering Singapore illegally after an attempt to swim to shore.

At about 2.30am on Friday (Aug 27), the Police Coast Guard's (PCG) surveillance system detected eight people jumping off an unnumbered fibreglass boat into the waters off a jetty near Tuas.

The men then swam towards the shoreline of Singapore, said the police in a news release.

"Following the detection, officers from PCG, with the assistance of officers from Jurong Police Division, Gurkha Contingent and Special Operations Command, were immediately deployed," the police added.

The eight men, aged between 21 and 55, were arrested. The boat was also seized.

The suspects will be charged on Saturday with unlawful entry into Singapore, which carries a jail term of up to six months and no less than three strokes of the cane.