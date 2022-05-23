Unlicensed company director who crowdfunded more than S$15 million for SMEs gets eight-year prohibition order

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued an eight-year prohibition order against a former managing director of a company who crowdfunded more than S$15 million without a licence for small- and medium-size enterprises (SMEs).

The order against Nancy Tan Mee Khim, the former managing director of Noble Consulting Group, took effect on May 18.

Under this, she is prohibited from performing any regulated activity or taking part in the management of, acting as a director of, or becoming a substantial shareholder of a holder of a capital markets service firm.

Tan was sentenced to eight months’ jail in June 2020. She appealed against her conviction and sentence, but it was dismissed by the High Court in March last year.

Tan had consented to carrying on a business of dealing in securities without holding a capital markets services licence, MAS said on Monday (Apr 23).

She was the managing director of Noble, which helped small and medium enterprises raise funds from the public, between July 2013 and December 2015.