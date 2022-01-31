Unlicensed KTV-concept outlets raided; 62 people investigated following police operations

SINGAPORE: Two "KTV-concept" outlets were found to be purportedly operating without a licence during a joint operation led by the police.

The police conducted the operation from Jan 20 to Jan 29 and inspected a total of 13 public entertainment outlets. Seven outlets were found to have committed various breaches.

A total of 62 men and women, aged between 25 and 66, are also being investigated for various offences, said the police in a news release on Monday (Jan 31).

KTV-CONCEPT OUTLET

The two "KTV-concept" establishments were detected at a commercial unit located along Balestier Road.

A total of 12 men and five women aged between 27 and 66 were found allegedly singing karaoke and consuming liquor within the unit.

Two men aged 34 and 39 were identified as the operators of the two outlets and were arrested for offences under the Public Entertainments Act and Liquor Control Act.

Another four women aged between 29 and 38 were arrested for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, said the police.

The operators and 15 people who were patrons at the unit will be investigated for flouting safe management measures.