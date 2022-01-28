Unlicensed KTV-concept outlets raided, 187 people investigated following islandwide police operations

PRIVATE DINING, KARAOKE EQUIPMENT

The second outlet was discovered on Dec 31 at a shophouse unit along Geylang Road. Police officers found 21 men and 19 women, aged between 27 and 63, at the premises.

The unit also contained private rooms, each equipped with a karaoke system, speakers and microphones, along with liquor that was provided to patrons in each room.

Two men and two women, aged between 27 and 44, were identified as the purported operators of the unit. They were arrested for supplying liquor without a valid licence and will also be probed for COVID-19 offences.

The patrons of the unit will be investigated for being part of a social gathering exceeding the prescribed limit of five people.

The remaining unlicensed public entertainment outlet was detected on Jan 7 at a private residential unit along Beng Wan Road.

Seven men and three women, aged between 20 and 47, were found gathered for a "dinner-cum-sing along" session in the unit, said the police.

Investigations revealed that the unit was used by the owner, a 28-year-old man, to allegedly run a commercial food and beverage operation with the provision of public entertainment.

He had done so without the required licences, said the police.

"The food was believed to have been prepared by staff employed by him and sold as part of a private dining package along with the provision of karaoke equipment," they added.

The owner will be investigated for failing to ensure the closure of a non-permitted enterprise. The remaining six men and three women who were gathered at the residence will be investigated for flouting COVID-19 regulations.

188 PEOPLE INVESTIGATED

The islandwide checks by the police between Dec 12 and Jan 23 inspected a total of 103 public entertainment and nightlife outlets. Sixteen premises were found to have committed various breaches.

Investigations are ongoing against 188 people in total, comprising operators, staff members and customers.

The police said they will continue to carry out regular enforcement checks on public entertainment and nightlife outlets to suppress illicit activities.

Those found guilty of using abusive words against a public servant can be fined up to S$5,000, jailed up to 12 months, or both.

The offences of supplying liquor without a valid licence and providing public entertainment without a valid licence each carry a fine of up to S$20,000.

For failing to comply with COVID-19 safe distancing measures, offenders can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

"Members of the public and businesses are advised to take the prevailing safe management measures seriously," said the police.

"The police have zero tolerance for irresponsible behaviour relating to the flouting of these measures and offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law."