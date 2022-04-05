Unlicensed 'KTV-concept' outlets at private landed properties found during enforcement operations: Police
SINGAPORE: Unlicensed "KTV-concept" outlets at private landed residential properties were found by the police during enforcement checks on 152 public entertainment and nightlife establishments.
The operations, which took place between Jan 24 and Mar 26, saw 285 people - comprising operators, staff and customers - being investigated, said the police in a news release on Tuesday (Apr 5)
The operators of 27 licensed and unlicensed public entertainment and nightlife outlets allegedly committed various breaches under the Public Entertainments Act, the Liquor Control Act and COVID-19 regulations, police added.
In one incident on Mar 6, the police responded to a call and found an unlicensed "KTV-concept" outlet operating in a private landed residential property along Waringin Walk.
Seven men and four women aged between 24 and 36 were found there. They had purportedly gathered to use facilities such as karaoke systems, a poker table and dice games, which were available in private rooms. Liquor was allegedly supplied illegally as well.
Among them were two men, aged 24 and 28, believed to be the operators of the outlet.
In another incident on Mar 8, the police conducted an operation at a private landed residential property along Andrew Road.
A total of 23 men and 14 women aged between 20 to 39 were allegedly found patronising an unlicensed KTV-concept outlet within the unit.
The place was furnished with a karaoke system, a darts machine and a pool table. Liquor was allegedly supplied illegally to patrons as well.
A 52-year-old man who was the property's tenant was later identified as the purported operator of the outlet.
The alleged operators of the two outlets will be investigated for allegedly providing public entertainment without a licence, supplying liquor without a valid licence and failing to ensure the closure of a non-permitted enterprise under COVID-19 regulations.
The patrons will be investigated under COVID-19 regulations for being a part of a social gathering which exceeded the prevailing limit of five people.
JOINT ENFORCEMENT OPERATIONS
From Mar 1 to Mar 26, the police also jointly conducted a series of enforcement operations with officers from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).
During checks on unlicensed KTV-concept outlets along Sophia Road and Irving Place, two men, aged 19 and 20, were found and identified as the purported operators of three such outlets across the two locations.
The outlets were operating out of industrial office units, providing karaoke systems and supplying liquor in private rooms.
A total of 30 men and 10 women aged between 17 and 36 were allegedly found patronising these outlets, and will be investigated under COVID-19 rules.
The two alleged operators were arrested for the purported supply of liquor without a licence and will be investigated for offences under public entertainment and COVID-19 regulations.
Investigations are ongoing.
The offences of supplying liquor without a valid licence and providing public entertainment without a valid licence each carries a fine of up to S$20,000.
If found guilty of non-compliance with safe distancing measures, an individual can be jailed up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.
The police said they would continue to carry out regular enforcement checks on public entertainment and nightlife establishments to suppress illicit activities.
"Members of the public and businesses are advised to take the prevailing safe management measures seriously," said police.
"The police have zero tolerance for irresponsible behavior relating to the flouting of these measures and offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram