Unlicensed 'KTV-concept' outlets at private landed properties found during enforcement operations: Police

SINGAPORE: Unlicensed "KTV-concept" outlets at private landed residential properties were found by the police during enforcement checks on 152 public entertainment and nightlife establishments.

The operations, which took place between Jan 24 and Mar 26, saw 285 people - comprising operators, staff and customers - being investigated, said the police in a news release on Tuesday (Apr 5)

The operators of 27 licensed and unlicensed public entertainment and nightlife outlets allegedly committed various breaches under the Public Entertainments Act, the Liquor Control Act and COVID-19 regulations, police added.

In one incident on Mar 6, the police responded to a call and found an unlicensed "KTV-concept" outlet operating in a private landed residential property along Waringin Walk.

Seven men and four women aged between 24 and 36 were found there. They had purportedly gathered to use facilities such as karaoke systems, a poker table and dice games, which were available in private rooms. Liquor was allegedly supplied illegally as well.