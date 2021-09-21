44 people investigated over alleged COVID-19 breaches at unlicensed KTV outlet

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating 44 people for alleged COVID-19 breaches at an unlicensed KTV outlet, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Tuesday (Sep 21).

On Jan 1, the police received a report that a unit in Tradehub 21 along Boon Lay Way was being used as unlicensed KTV outlet, said SPF in a news release.

When officers arrived, they found the people, aged 17 to 34, allegedly drinking alcohol and socialising within the unit.

"Public entertainment and liquor were believed to be provided at the unit," said the police.

Thirty-five people will be charged in court on Wednesday for violating restrictions on leaving their place of residence under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

Those found guilty of non-compliance with COVID-19 safe distancing measures may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000 or both.

A 25-year-old man has also been served a notice of composition, while investigations into the remaining eight people are ongoing.

"The police take a stern view of irresponsible behaviour relating to the flouting of safe distancing measures and offenders will be dealt with in accordance with the law," they said.