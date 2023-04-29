'Unlikely' that temperatures in Singapore will reach 40°C in coming weeks: NEA

SINGAPORE: Despite the recent warm weather, the temperature in Singapore is "unlikely" to hit 40 degrees Celsius in the coming weeks, said the National National Environment Agency (NEA), in response to a text message being circulated.

In a Facebook post on Friday (Apr 28), NEA said it was aware of this text message, which purports to warn Singaporeans of a possible incoming heatwave between 40 and 50 degrees Celsius.

"It is unlikely for the temperature in Singapore to reach a high of 40 degrees Celsius in the coming weeks," said NEA.

"Although we have been experiencing warmer days in recent weeks, the temperatures were not record-breaking."

Singapore's highest temperature recorded was 37 degrees Celsius on Apr 17, 1983.

The inter-monsoon months of April and May are normally the warmer period of the year due to strong solar heating, light and variable wind conditions, said the agency.

April has been generally warm, with daily maximum temperatures exceeding 34 degrees Celsius on most days, said NEA. As of Thursday, daily maximum temperatures have exceeded 34 degrees Celsius on 17 days, and eight of those days registered temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius or more.

The highest daily maximum temperature was 36.1 degrees Celsius at Woodlands on Apr 14. It was also the highest temperature recorded so far this year.

Prevailing inter-monsoon conditions are expected to persist in the coming weeks, and the daily maximum temperature can still be expected to reach 34 or 35 degrees Celsius in the afternoon on most days, said NEA.

On a few days when there is less cloud cover, the daily maximum temperature could reach a high of about 36 degrees Celsius.