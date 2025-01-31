Singapore to ease unmanned aircraft regulations from Feb 14

SINGAPORE: The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) will ease regulations on unmanned aircraft from Feb 14, including removing the limit on the number of aircraft weighing above 250g that a company or individual can register.
This will “further support the beneficial use of unmanned aircraft and unmanned aircraft industry development while ensuring public and aviation safety and security”, CAAS said in a media release on Friday (Jan 31).
The authority will also allow commercial operations at higher altitudes in designated areas on weekdays.
Examples of unmanned aircraft include radio-controlled aircraft, drones and remote-controlled kites.
REMOVING REGISTRATION LIMIT
Currently, unmanned aircraft with a total weight of above 250g must be registered before they can be operated in Singapore.
Singaporeans and permanent residents can register up to five unmanned aircraft, while non-citizens and non-residents can register one.
"The limits are set to manage the risks associated with unmanned aircraft operations. Those who wish to register unmanned aircraft above these limits will have to seek special approval from CAAS," said the authority.
These limits will be removed from Feb 14. The move will particularly benefit commercial unmanned aircraft operators and enthusiasts who tend to own more unmanned aircraft, said CAAS.
Last year, 2,305 unmanned aircraft users registered their aircraft with CAAS. Of these, 61 registered more than five aircraft.
CAAS said the decision to remove the limit comes after the implementation of the Centralised Flight Management System (CFMS) in 2022 to monitor real-time unmanned aircraft activities.
From Dec 1, 2025, all unmanned aircraft weighing above 250g will need to be equipped with Broadcast Remote Identification (B-RID), which serves as a digital licence plate.
"The implementation of CFMS and B-RID will enhance the situational awareness of unmanned aircraft operations and strengthen public and aviation safety and security," said the authority.
"It will allow CAAS to more effectively manage the risks associated with growing unmanned aircraft use."
HIGHER ALTITUDES ON WEEKDAYS
In response to industry feedback, CAAS, in collaboration with the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF), has conducted a review and will allow commercial unmanned aircraft operations up to 400ft (122m) above mean sea level (AMSL) on all days in designated areas.
“These designated areas are generally more than 6km away from aerodromes where such activities can be conducted safely without impacting manned aircraft operations at these altitudes,” CAAS said.
This will also take effect from Feb 14.
Currently, commercial unmanned aircraft operations can go up to 200ft AMSL on all days upon permit approval. Flights above 200ft AMSL are only allowed on weekends.
“Companies that use unmanned aircraft for various works like facade inspections have given feedback that allowing such operations on weekdays can help increase operational flexibility and reduce labour costs compared to weekends,” CAAS said.
About 25 per cent of unmanned aircraft operation applications in 2024 were for operations between 200ft AMSL and 400ft AMSL.
The time for approval of permits for commercial operations up to 400ft AMSL over the designated areas will also be reduced from five to three working days.
For unmanned aircraft operations above 400ft AMSL in designated areas, or above 200ft AMSL outside these areas, they will continue to be allowed on weekends only, upon permit approval.
SIMPLIFYING AIRSPACE CLEARANCE
Currently, operator permit holders are required to call CAAS and/or RSAF first to seek airspace clearance before starting their unmanned aircraft operations. They also have to notify the agencies at the end of their operations.
This is on top of using the CFMS FlyItSafe mobile application to indicate the start and end of the operations.
From Feb 14, operator permit holders can perform these two functions digitally through the mobile app, with a new "Call Approval" feature. This means they no longer need to call CAAS or RSAF.
"For certain areas, depending on operational height and location of operations, and at certain times, which have been pre-identified and pre-cleared by CAAS and RSAF, operator permit holders can also get immediate clearance which can help them save time and increase productivity of operations,” CAAS said.
CAAS director-general Han Kok Juan said: “As the industry regulator and developer for unmanned aircraft systems, CAAS is committed to updating our rules to stay abreast of technology advancements and ensure that they stay relevant, are pro-business and can support new innovations, without compromising public and aviation safety and security.
“These latest enhancements will increase the flexibility and efficiency of unmanned aircraft operations and provide a further boost to industry development.”