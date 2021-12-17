More than 2,900 unregistered household appliances sold online this year

SINGAPORE: More than 2,900 household appliances sold on major e-commerce platforms this year were unregistered, the Consumer Product Safety Office (CPSO) said on Friday (Dec 17).

These items - which were available via Amazon, Carousell, Ezbuy, Lazada, Qoo10 and Shopee Singapore - also did not bear a valid SAFETY Mark.

Household appliances, which are classified as controlled goods, have to be registered with the CPSO to be issued with an unique SAFETY Mark number. Sellers will then be provided with a valid seal to affix on their products.

The CPSO said the unregistered products were identified following its surveillance efforts and investigations of consumer complaints received between January and November this year.

The implicated e-commerce platforms have since delisted the unregistered household appliances, said the CPSO. Fines or warnings have also been issued to sellers of the unregistered products.

Among the top five categories of unregistered household appliances sold online which did not meet regulatory requirements were AC adaptors, portable socket outlets and cooking appliances such as toasters, grills and hotplates.

The other categories are hair care appliances such as hair dryers, as well as liquid heating appliances which include kettles and hot water dispensers.

According to the CPSO website, household products such as home computer systems, table lamps and irons also require the SAFETY Mark, which indicates that the products' design has been tested and certified to be compliant with the relevant safety standards.

Director of CPSO, Ms Beatrice Wong urged consumers to stay vigilant and conduct due checks on products and sellers when shopping online.

"This is particularly important when buying household appliances classified as controlled goods, as those that do not meet the safety requirements can pose fire, mechanical and electrical hazards," she added

Those found guilty of supplying unregistered controlled goods faces a jail term of up to two years, a maximum fine of S$10,000, or both.