'I was going to die': Unvaccinated COVID-19 patient urges others to get jabbed after near-death experience

SINGAPORE: When Mdm Lee Sock Lee tested positive for COVID-19 using a self-administered antigen rapid test (ART) kit on the morning of Sep 13, she had no idea that a near-death experience was looming.

Although she was unvaccinated, the 43-year-old was relatively young and had no pre-existing health conditions.

She tested herself for COVID-19 because she felt tired and fatigued for a few days. After a positive result from the ART kit, she walked to a nearby swab and send home clinic with her husband to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

She thought she would only get mild symptoms from her bout with the disease.

"Most people have mild symptoms. I know I'm not vaccinated, but I did follow through with all the precautions and stuff like that. I have no pre-existing medical conditions, so I didn't believe I would be so sick," she said, speaking to journalists on Thursday (Oct 28).

"I wasn't aware I was so badly ill. I wasn't aware I was going to die."

But less than 24 hours later, she was lying unconscious in the hospital on life support because her heart was failing.

ON THE VERGE OF CARDIAC ARREST

Mdm Lee barely remembers anything after she was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital in an ambulance from the clinic. One of her last memories on the way to hospital was calling her husband to settle some financial issues.

"I (also) recall a conversation between the hospital nurse and the ambulance paramedic. After that it's kind of fuzzy, I was in and out," she added.

Doctors made the call to hook her up to an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine, or ECMO machine, which eventually saved her life.

The machine removes blood from the patient, removes carbon dioxide and adds oxygen, and then pumps the blood back in. This is a form of life support used for patients with heart or lung failure that can function as an artificial lung or heart.

There are just two ECMO machines in Singapore for adult patients, and one resides with the team at the National University Hospital (NUH).

Mdm Lee was referred to the team for ECMO support after she reached the emergency department at Ng Teng Fong hospital, when she was "on the verge of cardiovascular collapse", doctors said.

"She got worse clinically and had to be rushed to the intensive care unit (ICU). In the ICU, her condition worsened that she needed to be put on a ventilator," said Assistant Professor Ramanathan K R, senior consultant at the National University Heart Centre's department of cardiac thoracic and vascular surgery.

"And despite being put on a ventilator, her heart function was so poor that she started accumulating acids in her blood, to the point that despite being on medications for her so-called heart failure, the heart wouldn't improve."

On the verge of cardiac arrest, Mdm Lee's prognosis was bad, he added.

"She would have otherwise died, had it not been for ECMO. I think that ECMO was life-saving in her instance," said Asst Prof Ramanathan.